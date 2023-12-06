China: State media make a sudden turn toward friendlier USA ties

SHAFAQNA- China’s control of the media is evident in its rapid turn to friendship with the USA ahead of Biden and Xi Jinping’s meeting at the APEC Summit. But such warm coverage is unlikely to last.

For years, Chinese media has portrayed the United States as an unfriendly country seeking to contain and weaken China on the world stage.

Chinese media has repeatedly portrayed the United States as a threat to world peace because of Washington’s policies of arming Taiwan, sending military aid to Ukraine and supporting Israel’s war in Gaza.

Source: aljazeera

