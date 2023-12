SHAFAQNA- Iftar and its associated socio-cultural traditions was inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.it is a shared tradition between Iran, Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan.

The 4 countries jointly gained the honor of registering Iftar on the list during the 18th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage being held in Kasane, Botswana, on Dec. 4-9.

Source: Tehran Times