Iran-Russia sign joint statement to counter USA’s sanctions

SHAFAQNA- The annual summit of foreign ministers from the Caspian Sea countries concluded with the signing of a joint statement by the Foreign Ministers of Iran and Russia.

In an official statement released on Tuesday (05 Dec. 2023), collaboration initiatives were highlighted to address and counteract the negative repercussions of coercive actions implemented by Western countries. These efforts primarily aim to mitigate the impacts of sanctions imposed by the United States on Iran and Russia.

The Iran’s Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian, and his Russian counterpart Lavrov, signed the joint declaration after participating in private and public sessions of the summit held in Moscow.

