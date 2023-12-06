Yemen threatens to close Bab Al-Mandab Strait

SHAFAQNA- The Yemeni government issued a cautionary statement, stating that their national army may block the important Bab Al-Mandab Strait if the United States proceeds with its plans to establish a task force for operations in the Red Sea.

“Sana’a possesses the ability to compose the expression ‘closed until further notice,’ but it refuses to do so,” tweeted Hussein Al-Ezzi, Deputy Foreign Minister of Yemen, implying the potential closure of the Bab Al Mandab Strait.

“Thus, it is reiterated to abstain from any act that may incite, and rather than resorting to aggression, acquire your set of international regulations currently disregarded by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu,” he advised.

Source: IRNA

