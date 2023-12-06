English
International Shia News Agency
Italian public broadcaster addresses journalists killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Italian public broadcaster RAI3 paid tribute on Tuesday to over 50 journalists, including Anadolu’s freelance cameraman Montaser Al-Sawaf, who lost their lives in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip.

It highlighted Al-Sawaf’s commitment to his occupation and diligent efforts, as conveyed by Anadolu’s Jerusalem reporter, Enes Canli, who closely collaborated with the cameraman.

The broadcaster emphasized that Al-Sawaf was killed during the initial Israeli airstrikes on Gaza following a period of humanitarian ceasefire.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

