International Shia News Agency
USA stands firm on Israel arms supply amid Gaza’s rising death toll

SHAFAQNA- In the face of a sharply rising number of fatalities resulting from Israel s latest offensive in southern Gaza, the Biden administration is striving to exert influence on its ally to decrease the number of civilian casualties. However, the administration is refraining from taking more forceful actions, like threatening to limit military assistance, which could potentially compel Israel to comply.

The U.S. Officials, such as Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, have openly urged Israel to carry out a more precise military operation in the southern region in order to prevent the significant harm caused to civilian lives during its attacks in the northern area.

Source: newarab

www.shafaqna.com

