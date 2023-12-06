USA Muslims welcome visa ban on Israeli settlers

SHAFAQNA-The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has welcomed the USA government’s announcement of visa bans on Israeli settlers involved in the attacks in the occupied West Bank.
But the most prominent Muslim advocacy group says the US should “address the source of problem”.
“The far-right, racist [Prime Minister] Netanyahu government. Settlers are murdering Palestinians with support from Israeli officials like Itamar Ben-Gvir, whose forces are also literally kidnapping, threatening and torturing Palestinians in the West Bank,” CAIR said in a statement.
The group added that the US should impose “travel bans” on Ben-Gvir and other far-right Israeli officials and examine “legal avenues to file criminal charges against both the settlers and officials responsible for attacking Palestinian-Americans in the West Bank”.
Source: aljazeera