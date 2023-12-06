English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other NewsUS

USA Muslims welcome visa ban on Israeli settlers

0
USA Muslims welcome visa ban on settlers

SHAFAQNA-The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has welcomed the USA government’s announcement of visa bans on Israeli settlers involved in the attacks in the occupied West Bank.

But the most prominent Muslim advocacy group says the US should “address the source of problem”.

“The far-right, racist [Prime Minister] Netanyahu government. Settlers are murdering Palestinians with support from Israeli officials like Itamar Ben-Gvir, whose forces are also literally kidnapping, threatening and torturing Palestinians in the West Bank,” CAIR said in a statement.

The group added that the US should impose “travel bans” on Ben-Gvir and other far-right Israeli officials and examine “legal avenues to file criminal charges against both the settlers and officials responsible for attacking Palestinian-Americans in the West Bank”.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iran terms claim on trio islands as interference in territorial integrity

leila yazdani

EU’s foreign policy chief: Fighting in Gaza must stop as requested by UN

nafiseh yazdani

UNICEF: Children in Gaza don’t have just 1 injury, they are losing everything

nafiseh yazdani

Italian public broadcaster addresses journalists killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza

leila yazdani

Yemen threatens to close Bab Al-Mandab Strait

leila yazdani

UNRWA: Gaza one of world’s ‘most dangerous places’

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.