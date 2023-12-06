USA Muslims welcome visa ban on Israeli settlers

But the most prominent Muslim advocacy group says the US should “address the source of problem”.

“The far-right, racist [Prime Minister] Netanyahu government. Settlers are murdering Palestinians with support from Israeli officials like Itamar Ben-Gvir, whose forces are also literally kidnapping, threatening and torturing Palestinians in the West Bank,” CAIR said in a statement.

The group added that the US should impose “travel bans” on Ben-Gvir and other far-right Israeli officials and examine “legal avenues to file criminal charges against both the settlers and officials responsible for attacking Palestinian-Americans in the West Bank”.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com