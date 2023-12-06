What is political future of Imran Khan?

The third question raised on a relatively political and journalistic platform is that of a level playing field. The fourth question, after being a little frank, the guest or the host in such gatherings asks something like this: Inder di ki khar ae? The fifth question is asked in journalistic circles regarding Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is going to play what role?

When the available knowledge lacks spark, then metaphors come into play. The remaining questions are usually discussed through metaphors.

For example, let’s look at the recent incident, the captain had an informal meeting with journalists in the jail, his statements became the adornment of social media and media, then the whole scenario changed. Why did this happen? Who is right and who is not, who is true and who is false? These are partial questions, attention to the underlying dynamics is imperative. Timely and appropriate use of modern media is of utmost importance in creating a narrative, whether the narrative is factual or anecdotal.

Defying traditional politics and the performance of traditional politicians, the narrative of the captain has always been timely in the last 15 years, which is the reason why he has been prominent in this genre. His opponents, on the contrary, have relied on traditional tactics and traditional means and are now suffering the consequences. A mere statement of popular and favorite leader is enough for the voter and supporter.

Where are the leaders of other major political parties busy on the contrary? What is their narrative? What is their communication strategy? What slogan are they going to the voters during the turmoil of the elections? If, but, and because, therefore, are heard in the answer. People will be willing to shower their love on such leaders on the basis of criteria? The answer is no!

So on what basis are these big political parties determined to humiliate the captain while fighting the election? Since the answer is not directly available, the spark of knowledge dims and draws attention to metaphors.

Be it Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail, Daniyal Aziz or Javed Hashmi, these are metaphors. Be it a ticket or a position, these are traditional justifications. Not that they are crazy about the captain, but they are actually aware of the changing situation and want to see their team develop on new lines. They are inherently helpless, after decades of giving a name to a political party, they want recognition and legitimacy for their services. The ticket thus becomes a secondary defendant.

If you don’t believe, look at Bilawal on the other hand, 70% want to represent the youth, while advising the elderly to stay at home, he is busy trying to influence the youth. Another thing is that his father is also elderly and often gets lost in the struggle to decide the political future and political position of his beloved.

Bilawal’s thought and call are in their place but the traditionalism in his party and the patronage of his elders will be a big obstacle in the way of the popularity of his narrative.

Hazrat Maulana’s case is different from all of them, even though his sons have also succeeded on his ass, but his politics is limited to certain circles, he will only be able to get his share as much as possible.

The question remains that whether there will be elections or not, the available information has started to burn due to the countless sparks, there are no candidates left, children cannot contest the elections, the smoothness of the field must be as desired, otherwise the petitions will be filed in the courts. It has started coming that there is a threat of law and order, funds are not available and that more respite should be given. But in the meantime, it should be remembered that the international circles and the commitments made by them at the state level do not allow us to delay any longer.

As for the third option, let us know that no such option has been feasible in these circumstances because whenever the justification for the third option was open in Pakistan, we were in some war or were about to go to some war. I kept the dollars flowing in and the justification for the third option remained strong for years. However, this is no longer the case.

So either we have to go to the elections with the same speed and calculations or wait for an accident.

