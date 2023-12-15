Pakistan: Political and economic crisis of state

Acquisition of power is a natural system, but if the people are practically excluded from the politics of power, such a governance or state system loses its credibility as well as its effectiveness.

This is the fact that on the one hand the central point of our political leadership is the politics of power, on the other hand even the non-political forces are not ready to leave the “rule of power” and the game of this conflict is “rule based on public interests”. ‘ leaves behind the system or the process of prioritization of public interests in the system of rule of power is carried far back.

The key to the state or governance system in the world is based on promises, agreements made to the people or at the state level to the people. But the status of the people in our politics is nothing more than a big political spectator and the people are not only not given importance at the level of political and economic matters but also their inclusion in the overall governance system is a question mark.

Even in democratic societies for public governance, people have the freedom to choose the leadership according to their will and purpose in the governance system with the help of vote. But our political history or electoral history teaches us the same lesson. Here the system of governance which comes out on the basis of people’s votes is not completely true.

Because compared to the votes of the people, there are serious concerns about the electoral system based on the support or opposition of the non-political forces, including their own will, intentions and desires. The message is clear in the political parties that instead of making the people our political power, we should focus on improving our political relations with the behind-the-scenes forces. is connected with the support of

Although the main point of political parties’ priorities are public interests and they try to get the support of the people based on this point. But in practice, our entire state, political or government system revolves around the powerful classes and their interests have the supremacy. This is the reason why a big political, social and economic gulf is clearly visible in today’s state and government system and people.

People’s trust in their own state and government system is weakening. A weak governance system based on public interests on one hand and confrontation, conflict, hatred, violence, prejudice and intolerance between political parties in the process of state or politics on the other hand weakens our overall state process or system. doing . This system of class rule, where there are different and conflicting policies between the powerful and the weak or the deprived classes, is causing a great chaos in the society.

The emergence of a state or government crisis is one problem, but instead of solving this crisis, creating more deterioration in it is another problem and the fabric of the governance system between powerful individuals or institutions instead of public governance is the third problem.

It is natural for problems to arise in states, but if we do not solve these problems by basing our politics and political or state decisions on them, then how will the people’s trust in the state or government system be restored. All the political or non-political parties involved in the ‘power struggle’ are addicted to the rule of power and we are not surprised at the public problems or the problems related to it and we have no desire to solve them. We seem to have a practical commitment to the matter.

Political parties, especially those who come to power, have two points: firstly, they have a correct understanding of public problems and solid planning on the basis, and secondly, they have a road map and an effective implementation system for solving these problems. Even at the practical level, if you look at the manifestos and policies of the political parties, there is little reflection of public problems or the process of practical planning and proper distribution of resources is also seen to be weak.

The political parties have weakened themselves to such an extent that their political status has also been affected and the weakness of the internal system of the political parties is making them more politically isolated. There is a clear and profound lack of intellectual and intellectual work that should have been done in political parties. This is the reason that we are moving towards the sterility of political parties which are becoming a big obstacle in solving the problems.

Political parties do not realize that they are moving towards a weak wicket and non-political forces are becoming increasingly powerful in comparison to Iran. Political parties and leadership provide an alternative system and in democratic societies political parties have their own importance and people trust them.

But the style of politics of our political parties today requires fundamental changes. Because the current system of political parties itself has become an obstacle to a positive and major change and the way forward without fundamental changes in Russia. Cannot be found.

Be it political parties or the establishment, everyone has to sit together and find a solution to the problem. Because the manner in which the state process is moving towards weakness is an aspect of concern and is leading us towards the red line. The economic crisis including political, social, legal and administrative and the resulting deprivation and the politics or rule of exploitation are making the people more isolated.

These are really difficult situations and extraordinary and the treatment should be extraordinary. Be it our wonderful words or sentimental slogans or politics of happy claims or dedication, passion and passion to change everything positively. There is a frenzy, until the people do not see these issues changed in the real sense or in the form of better conditions, then nothing will change.

If only our state and central government system could listen to the weak voices of the common man or the deprived classes and the voices of the common man would echo in their ears, what are the people’s thoughts or what are their political and economic expectations.

Our state or government system has to come out of being dumb or deaf. We have to examine with open eyes and the voices of the people, where the people stand in the real sense, and because of this, the process of disillusionment or indifference is increasing among them. Has made life less easy and more difficult.

What we dreamed of an Islamic, democratic and welfare state on the political and social fronts, or how this dream was shown to us, how will it be possible to fulfill, interpret and how will the people or the collective consciousness of the people recognize that our state and The government system is standing with the weak man. For this we need big changes at every level.

These changes will be tough and bitter but this bitterness has to be digested. Making the powerful people accountable in the governance system and empowering the weak people should be the main point of our state and government priorities.

But all this will be possible only if we get out of the addiction of the rule of power and make public service or the rule of changing the condition of the people a part of our major political priorities. But if we do not, our system of governance will create more suffering among the people and it will create more mistrust in the already existing environment of mistrust which will further weaken the state system.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article