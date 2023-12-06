SHAFAQNA- Iran reached 5th rank in UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

Deputy of cultural heritage told: with the global registration of three intangible heritage cases, including “Iftar”, “ancient festival of Sadeh” and “illuminated manuscript”, Iran’s rank rose to fifth among 182 member countries of the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

According to ISNA, regarding the registration of three cases of Iran in the eighteenth session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage in Botswana, Ali Darabi asserted: Iftar and its good traditions was a case that was proposed by Iran and several other countries including Turkey, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan joined this case. This event is a great honor that became possible in this government and we could globally register a divine and Islamic tradition.

By referring to registration of two other cases; ancient festival of Sadeh and illuminated manuscript, deputy of cultural heritage said: these two cases were registered with the participation of Iran and other countries. With the global registration of these three elements, the number of intangible heritage cases in our country increased to 24 from 21.

Darabi stated: after this great event, we could rose to the fifth place among 182 member countries of the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage. In the 13th government, the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts successfully rose two places and Iran reached the fifth rank from the seventh rank in the global arena.

Source: ISNA

