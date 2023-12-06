English
Iraqi President receives Azerbaijani Minister

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi President receives Azerbaijani Minister of digital development and transport today in Baghdad.

According to INA, President of the Republic Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid stressed on, Wednesday, the importance of strengthening bilateral relations and strengthening the partnership between Iraq and Azerbaijan in various fields.

The Presidency of the Republic said in a statement, received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that ” President of the Republic Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid received today at Baghdad Palace, Azerbaijani Minister of digital development and transport Rashad Nabiyev and his accompanying delegation, the meeting was attended by Minister of communications Hayam al-Yasiri, Iraqi charge d’affaires in Azerbaijan Makki Al-Mamouri and a number of advisers”.

The statement added “During the meeting, they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and strengthen the partnership between Iraq and Azerbaijan in the fields of science, modern technology, communications, culture and antiquities”.

Source: INA

