SHAFAQNA- Israeli army tanks move towards the centre of Khan Younis city after a night of non-stop artillery shelling and clashes around Gaza. UN’s Special Rapporteur says “massacre of civilians must be stopped” as Gaza hospitals struggle to cope with a surge in the number of Palestinians needing urgent care.

Senior Hamas official says “no negotiations” with Israel unless it halts its Gaza offensive; Israeli leaders pledge to press on with the war.

Source: aljazeera