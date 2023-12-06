Pope Francis calls for prayers for war-torn Ukraine-Palestine

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis reiterated his plea for prayers for all those who are suffering from war in many countries across the globe.

“Let’s not forget to pray for those who suffer the tragedy of war, in particular the peoples of Ukraine and Palestine,” he said.

Speaking after the Wednesday’s (06 Dec. 2023) General Audience – read, on his behalf by Msgr Filippo Ciampanelli – the Pope reiterated his belief that: “War is always a defeat. No one has anything to gain from it, it is a defeat for everyone, except for weapons manufacturers.”

Source: Vatican News