UN’s Chief invokes article 99 on Gaza

SHAFAQNA- In a letter to the UN’s Security Council, Guterres invoked Article 99 of the UN’s Charter, which states that “the Secretary-General may bring to the attention of the Security Council any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security”.

The letter represents the first time Guterres has invoked the article since he took over the role of UN’s Secretary General on 01 January 2017.

In the letter, Guterres called for security council to press to avert a humanitarian catastrophe and appeals for a humanitarian ceasefire to be declared.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com