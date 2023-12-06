English
International Shia News Agency
FeaturedOther NewsShia islam

Replica of “Mushaf-e Mashhad-e Razavi” presented to the Grand Ayatollah Sistani [Photo]

0

SHAFAQNA- The Alulbayt (AS) Foundation and the custodian of Razavi Holy Shrine presented a hardcopy of “Mushaf-e Mashhad-e Razavi” to the Supreme Authority, the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

According to Shafaqna, in this meeting, Morteza Kariminia, the researcher of the work explained about the importance and history of this important Quranic document which belongs to the first-century Hijra (7th century AD).

In the following, the Grand Ayatollah Sistani expressed, “I have been aware of your work. This work which is done to introduce the oldest Quranic documents is important and needed for the researchers of the field”.

Replica of “Mushaf-e Mashhad-e Razavi” presented to the Grand Ayatollah Sistani

Persian Version

 

Related posts

Book: “Islamic Laws of Food and Drink” according to rulings of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani

asadian

Portrait of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani

asadian

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Office’s Important Statement on Gaza Bombardment

asadian

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani meets a group of war-disabled who fought against ISIS (Daesh) [photo]

asadian

Iraq: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani issued condolence message after tragic fire in Nineveh

asadian

Najaf Ashraf: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani received disabled Iraqi student

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.