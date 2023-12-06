Replica of “Mushaf-e Mashhad-e Razavi” presented to the Grand Ayatollah Sistani [Photo]

SHAFAQNA- The Alulbayt (AS) Foundation and the custodian of Razavi Holy Shrine presented a hardcopy of “Mushaf-e Mashhad-e Razavi” to the Supreme Authority, the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

According to Shafaqna, in this meeting, Morteza Kariminia, the researcher of the work explained about the importance and history of this important Quranic document which belongs to the first-century Hijra (7th century AD).

In the following, the Grand Ayatollah Sistani expressed, “I have been aware of your work. This work which is done to introduce the oldest Quranic documents is important and needed for the researchers of the field”.

