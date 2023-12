SHAFAQNA- Dayr-e Gachin Caravanserai is one of the largest caravansaries in Iran, located 80 km northeast of Qom city and 35 km southwest of Varamin, on the way to the historical road to Isfahan and in the center of Kavir National Park.

The unique features of this work have made it to be called “the mother of Iran’s caravanserais”. This building is named Dayr-e Gachin, because of having a dome made of gypsum.

