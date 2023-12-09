Pakistan: Increasingly limited freedom of media

The debate was fueled by rumors claiming that Hamid Mir, a well-known anchor of the private channel Geo News, has been sent on forced leave, which Geo News has vehemently denied, critics say. That regardless of these rumours, the reality is that the scope for freedom of expression is diminishing in Pakistan.

Cipher case hearings and media access

It should be noted that today it was suspected by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf that during the hearing of the cipher case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, only some journalists were allowed to cover it inside the jail while a large number of journalists The number did not receive a permit.

Saqib Bashir, a journalist covering the hearing, says that it is true that the majority of journalists were not invited in to cover the hearing. He told DW, “Initially, the names of around 16 journalists were sent and later more journalists also came, so in total there were more than 20 domestic and international journalists, but later the journalists who were allowed The number was about seven.

According to Saqib Bashir, he also brought the issue to the attention of the relevant authorities, “but despite this, these journalists were not called and were told that they will be called at the next hearing.”

Rumors regarding Hamid Mir

On the other hand, the news is also hot on the social media of Pakistan that the well-known journalist and anchor Hamid Mir has been sent on forced leave from Geo News. It should be noted that Hamid Mir revealed in his recent programs that some powers want to postpone the elections.

However, Geo News has termed all such news as fabricated and baseless. Azhar Abbas, managing director of Geo News, told media “This is completely baseless news and has nothing to do with reality. Hamid Mir has gone on his annual vacation and it is also possible that he will do some program during this vacation as well. Several other media sources also confirmed to DW that Hamid Mir has not been sent on forced leave.

‘Control is increasing’

However, many well-known journalists say that even if this news regarding Hamid Mir is wrong, the fact is that the control of powerful state forces over the media in Pakistan is increasing and self-censorship has increased tremendously. Former Secretary General of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Nasir Zaidi says that the situation is that the tickers of the channels are also being controlled.

He told media, “The powerful elements have drawn some red lines under which the media presence of Manzoor Pashteen, missing persons and PTI’s top leaders is completely absent.” In the case of Manzoor Pashteen, he is not even being allowed to hold rallies and there is no question of his media coverage.

Nasir Zaidi further said that the representation of PTI leaders in the media is negligible, “and the interesting thing is that those PTI leaders who appear on TV also come with their approval and These are usually leaders who have a very soft-spoken style and cannot take any criticism.

According to Nasir Zaidi, coverage of PTI’s meetings and processions is not allowed, nor is there any scope for interviewing any PTI leader.

‘PTI got 14% coverage’

Some neutral media monitoring organizations also say that PTI is not getting adequate coverage. According to Bilal Gilani of Gallup Pakistan, according to a survey conducted by his organization in July, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz received 30 percent coverage among the 10 most popular talk shows. “People’s Party got 29 percent coverage while PTI got only 14 percent coverage,” he told DW.

Well-known anchorperson Fareeha Idris said that when PTI got space in the past, it raised the temperature to a very high level. Speaking to DW, he said, “And because of this, we sometimes get Imran Khan’s statements on the international media, but we don’t get his statements on the local media.” The way PTI has raised the temperature, it will take years to bring it down.”

‘The noise of not getting coverage is wrong’

However, opponents of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf say that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is getting adequate coverage and PTI is making noise for no reason. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and former governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra says that the PTI wants media coverage like in the past, which is no longer possible: “It is completely wrong to say that PTI’s People are not getting coverage, Barrister Gohar, Sher Afzal Khan Marwat, Ali Muhammad Khan and many other PTI leaders can be seen on talk shows everyday and they also explain their party’s point of view.

According to Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, the PTI is making noise because it now has nothing to defend its political mistakes: “The PTI has shown gross incompetence during its tenure and the people have been misled. Not given. So they have nothing to defend themselves. That is why they are making noise that they are not getting media coverage.

Iqbal Zafar Jhagra claimed that the media is giving space to all political parties while PTI wants to get all the coverage of Sari which is not possible in the changing political environment.

