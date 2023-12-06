English
Israeli UN ambassador again slams Guterres

SHAFAQNA-Israeli UN ambassador, Gilad Erdan has again struck out at the UN chief, this time responding to Guterres’s invocation of Article 99 of the UN Charter, which he used today to warn the Security Council that the war in Gaza “may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security”.

In a post on X, Erdan called Guterres’s move “more proof” of his “moral distortion and his bias against Israel”.

“The Secretary-General’s call for a ceasefire is actually a call to keep Hamas’s reign of terror in Gaza,” he said.

Erdan has led calls by Israeli officials for Guterres to resign. In his latest statement, he repeated the appeal, describing Guterres as a secretary-general “who acts according to the script written by Hamas”.

