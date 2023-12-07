Iran’s Space Organization Spokesperson: Results of “Biological Capsule” Data Extraction Announced

SHAFAQNA- The spokesperson for Iran’s Space Organization reported the successful recovery of the biological capsule, stating that the impact shield of the biological capsule functioned successfully, efficiently dissipating the capsule’s energy upon reaching the Earth’s surface according to the design.

Hossein Delirian stated: “Following the successful launch of Iran’s latest biological capsule propelled by the new local launcher, “Salman”, Iranian space industry experts, shortly after the launch, successfully recovered the capsule upon its landing on the ground.”

He added: “Based on conducted assessments, the impact shield of the biological capsule operated successfully, effectively dissipating the capsule’s energy upon reaching the Earth’s surface as per the design, marking a significant achievement in this project.”

The spokesperson for Iran’s Space Organization emphasized: “Currently, data recorders from inside the capsule have been extracted, and the stored data in the capsule are under evaluation. These data will be utilized to enhance the design and construction process of future biological capsules.”

Delirian further stated: “I would like to emphasize that the mission of this capsule did not involve transporting a living organism. However, several biological kits were carried by the capsule and successfully recovered on the ground.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian