Indonesia looking for new site to house Rohingya refugees

SHAFAQNA-The Indonesia’s government is currently looking for a new site to accommodate the increasing number of Rohingya people, Coordinating Minister for Political and Security Affairs said.

“We are currently finding a way to find another location for the refugees, given that their number has exceeded the capacity of the existing shelters,” he informed after a meeting on the Rohingya refugee issue at his office in Jakarta on Wednesday.

He said he has asked Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian to deliberate on the refugees’ relocation with the regional leadership coordination forums of Aceh, North Sumatra, and Riau provinces.

Source: antaranews