International Shia News Agency
Big tunnel project underway in Philippines’ Mindanao with Japanese help

SHAFAQNA-A major tunnel construction project funded by official development assistance from Japan is expected to ease traffic jams in the city of Davao in the southern Philippine island of Mindanao.
Davao is struggling to cope with chronic traffic congestion. Its population has risen to over 1.6 million, bringing more vehicles into the city, despite the lack of an efficient road network.
With the help of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, or JICA, the Philippine government has launched the 45-kilometer Davao City Bypass Construction Project. It includes the construction of two 2-kilometer mountain tunnels.

Source: nhk

