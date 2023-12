SHAFAQNA-A new poll shows more than 60% US voters want ceasefire, while only 11% of lawmakers support an end to Israel’s war.

Support among members of the United States Congress for a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war is far lower than among voters.

Data for Progress, a progressive US think tank, said that 61 percent of likely US voters support calls for a permanent ceasefire and a de-escalation of violence in Israel’s war on the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com