SHAFAQNA- The United States has given Israel until the start of next year to end its military operations in the Gaza Strip, media reported on Tuesday evening, despite Washington s full support for the war that has killed more than 16,000 Palestinians.

The Biden administration has set early 2024 as the target date for the end of Israel’s military campaign, despite the recent expansion of ground operations, Al Monitor reports.

Source: newarab

www.shafaqna.com