International Shia News Agency
Israeli media: Nearly half a million Israelis left occupied Palestine since October 7

SHAFAQNA- Israeli media reports on Wednesday showed that a significant number of Israelis have left Palestine since the war in Gaza began on October 7.

Nearly half a million Israelis have left the occupied territories, according to Israeli immigration authorities, noted Israeli news site Zman Yisrael.

In October from October 7th to 31st) about 370,000 Israelis left Palestine and in November another 139,839 people left Palestine.

The website notes that these figures do not include the tens of thousands of foreign workers and diplomats who fled Palestine after October 7 due to worsening conditions.

Source: almayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

