SHAFAQNA-Palestinians across Gaza face relentless Israeli bombardment as military offensive in the south of the enclave continues.

Gaza City’s Ahli Arab Hospital is at full capacity, Health Ministry spokesman warns, as the health system struggles to cope with new influx of wounded.

At least 16,248 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the official death toll stands at about 1,200.

Panic in Rafah as Israeli army strikes city overnight

The Israeli army “ordered with a threatening tone to move to Rafah because it is safe, but as of last night overnight… at least five residential homes were targeted and destroyed. And we’re talking about a large number of people who were killed,” he said.

