English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Palestinians across Gaza face relentless Israeli bombardment

0
Gaza face relentless Israeli bombardment

SHAFAQNA-Palestinians across Gaza face relentless Israeli bombardment as military offensive in the south of the enclave continues.
Gaza City’s Ahli Arab Hospital is at full capacity, Health Ministry spokesman warns, as the health system struggles to cope with new influx of wounded.
At least 16,248 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the official death toll stands at about 1,200.

Panic in Rafah as Israeli army strikes city overnight

Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud, reporting from Rafah in the Gaza Strip, said on Thursday that despite Israeli orders for people from central Gaza and Khan Yunis to evacuate to the city for safety, the city experienced heavy shelling overnight.

The Israeli army “ordered with a threatening tone to move to Rafah because it is safe, but as of last night overnight… at least five residential homes were targeted and destroyed. And we’re talking about a large number of people who were killed,” he said.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

800,000 Palestinians in northern Gaza Strip lack access to health services

leila yazdani

Israeli media: Nearly half a million Israelis left occupied Palestine since October 7

leila yazdani

Reports: US sets Israel start of 2024 to end Gaza ground attacks

leila yazdani

Poll: USA lawmakers lag voters in support for Gaza ceasefire

leila yazdani

Israeli UN ambassador again slams Guterres

leila yazdani

G7 leaders call for more ‘humanitarian pauses’ in Gaza

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.