Amnesty: ‘Israel must not be allowed to kill-attack journalists with impunity’

kill and attack journalists

SHAFAQNA- Israel must not be allowed to kill and attack journalists with impunity, Amnesty said. An investigation by Amnesty has concluded that the Israeli strike which killed Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah and injured six other journalists was most likely a tank round fired from Israel.

The report, like the HRW statement we reported on earlier, called for the incident to be “investigated as a war crime”.

“No journalist should ever be targeted or killed simply for carrying out their work. Israel must not be allowed to kill and attack journalists with impunity,” said Aya Majzoub, Amnesty’s Deputy Regional Director for the Middle East (West Asia) and North Africa.

Source: aljazeera

