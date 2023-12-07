English
800,000 Palestinians in northern Gaza Strip lack access to health services

SHAFAQNA- In an announcement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health located in Gaza revealed that a significant number of 800,000 Palestinians residing in the northern region of the Gaza Strip are presently lacking proper healthcare support.

The ministry cautioned against what it labeled as “Israel’s acts of genocide in the northern Gaza Strip.”

In a statement released on X, the spokesperson for the ministry, Ashraf Al Qudra, has accused the Israeli occupation of intentionally seeking to weaken the healthcare infrastructure in northern Gaza.

The Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza City is facing a critical situation as it has reached its maximum capacity with an overwhelming number of injured individuals being brought in. Al Qudra stated in a separate announcement on Wednesday that they urgently require international assistance and safeguarding from Israel’s escalated bombing.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

