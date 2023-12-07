Borrell urges EU’s support for UN’s Chief’s Article 99 invocation

SHAFAQNA- EU’s High Representative Borrell, calls on member states to support UN’s Secretary General Guterres utilization of Article 99 to tackle the humanitarian crisis in Gaza caused by the Israeli genocide.

Borrell urges EU’s member states in the United Nations Security Council to back UN’s Secretary General Guterres requested to activate Article 99 of the United Nations Charter. This request seeks to tackle the humanitarian emergency in Gaza.

“The UNSC must act immediately to prevent a full collapse of the humanitarian situation in Gaza,”, expressed Borrell in a statement shared on X.

Source: almayadeen

