Russian senators set March 17, 2024 as date for next year’s presidential election

SHAFAQNA- The Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament or Senate) unanimously agreed at a plenary session on Thursday to officially set March 17, 2024 as the date for next year’s presidential elections.

“The Federation Council has decided to set March 17, 2024 as the date for the presidential elections next year.” “The resolution will come into force on the day of its official publication,” the Senate reported.

The Chairman of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation and Statehood of the Federation Council, Andrei Klishas, ​​told TASS that the entry into force of the resolution will actually begin will be the election campaign. In addition, the Central Election Commission of Russia may decide to hold a multi day vote within ten days of the publication of the resolution, and such a possible decision is irreversible, he clarified.

Source: tass

