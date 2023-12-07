English
Al-Shifa Hospital has no electricity, provides first aid only

SHAFAQNA-Maher Shamiyeh, the assistant undersecretary for Gaza’s health ministry, tells Al Jazeera that al-Shifa Hospital has been reduced to administering first aid and clinal care.

The hospital is the largest in the Gaza Strip, but has not been functioning since the Israeli army targeted the medical complex last month.

“Al-Shifa Medical Complex used to represent 40 to 50 percent of the total capacity of operations for the health ministry [before the war], but now it does not have electricity and is filled with thousands of displaced people,” Shamiyeh said.

“Yesterday we received 200 killed and 200 wounded,” he added. “Most of those injured need complicated surgeries.”

