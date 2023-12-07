English
International Shia News Agency
Iraq’s 74 Universities in UI Greenmetric Ranking

Iraq UI Greenmetric Ranking

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research announced that 74 Iraqi universities and colleges are in UI GreenMetric rating.

A statement from the ministry received by the Iraqi News Agency(INA) stated that “the results of the classification recorded(https://greenmetric.ui.ac.id/rankings/overall-rankings-2023) evaluation of (1183 ) university institutions around the world, and Iraqi universities have been able to increase their global competitiveness to (74) institutions compared to the results of the last edition for the year 2022, which included (73) universities”.

Source: INA

www.shafaqna.com

