WFP to stop food assistance across Syria

SHAFAQNA- World Food Programme (WFP) has decided to stop food assistance program across Syria because of a funding shortage.

However, it will still support families that are affected by emergencies and natural disasters using smaller, more targeted emergency interventions.

In a statement, a spokesperson said that WFP is currently at a critical decisive moment in Syria which requires difficult decisions. Giving smaller amounts of food in order to try to reach more people was the approach that WFP had been following. The goal of the program which starts in 2024 is to change from extensive general assistance to more targeted aid, directing limited resources more effectively to those encountering severe food insecurity.

One of the camp residents told Al Jazeera that this decision proposes at the toughest time as winter arrives. Now camp residents rely on food assistance to a great extent. as a result, they can use their meagre salaries to pay for other expenses like heating fuel and firewood.

Source: Al Jazeera

