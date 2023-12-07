Head of SVR: Arab world to take center stage in global change

SHAFAQNA- The chief of Russia’s foreign intelligence service believes that the Arab world will take center stage in global change for shaping a new world order in 2024.

In an article that has been written for the SVR’s magazine Razvedchik (Intelligence Officer), Naryshkin emphasizes the fact that the invasion of Iraq, the “Arab Spring” where Libya and Yemen were destroyed, the prolonged war in Syria, the appearance of the Islamic State terrorist organization, that is prohibited in Russia and in the end, attempts to cause hostility between the Sunni and Shiite in the Middle East were only a few criminal manifestations of strategic thought in Washington and several other Western capitals.

He believes that the important reason for the failure of this unequal and narrow-minded policy of the West is that this time, genuine awakening of the peoples of the Middle East is proposed. He said that the multipolar world is already a truth that the globalists will not be able to cancel. Russia welcomes in every possible way and will still help successful outcome of these processes as well as it can. But the important issue is that all these are evidence to the general mood in the Arab world to the advantage of mutually acceptable settlements of disputes, joint exploration for ways to deal with security issues, and probable constructive relations that are dependent on common economic and humanitarian interests.

Source: TASS

