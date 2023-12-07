English
Occupied West Bank: More than 300 settler attacks since start of Gaza war

SHAFAQNA- Settler attacks against Palestinians and their properties are on the rise in the occupied West Bank, with at least 308 recorded incidents since October 7, the Palestinian news agency Wafa has quoted the health ministry as saying.

As a result of these attacks carried out by settlers – who are often backed by armed Israeli soldiers – at least 143 families have been displaced, the ministry said. The displaced families include more than 1,000 Palestinians, among them 388 children.

Source: aljazeera

