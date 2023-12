SHAFAQNA- A UN’s expert called for an end to Israel’s “unrelenting war” on the health care system in Gaza.

On the airstrikes that hit hospitals in recent weeks, Tlaleng Mofokeng UN’s Special Rapporteur on the right to health, said in a statement that Israeli forces reportedly hit the vicinity of the Kamal Adwan hospital in northern Gaza several times this week alone. “The practice of medicine is under attack,” said Mofokeng.

Source: TRTWORLD