English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther NewsUS

USA resumes drone flights over Gaza

0
USA resumes drone flights over Gaza

SHAFAQNA-The surveillance flights, which were paused during the break in fighting agreed to by Israel and Hamas, were resumed in an effort to locate the captives still held in the enclave.

“In support of hostage recovery efforts, the US has resumed unarmed UAV flights over Gaza, and we continue to provide advice and assistance to support our Israeli partner as they work on their hostage recovery efforts,” Lisa Lawrence, a Pentagon spokesperson, said in a statement.

She referred to the drones by their technical name, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVS).

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Occupied West Bank: More than 300 settler attacks since start of Gaza war

nafiseh yazdani

Gaza: UN calls for end to Israeli “unrelenting war” on health care system

nasibeh yazdani

Gaza: Ancient Mosque destroyed in Israeli strike

nafiseh yazdani

Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital: No electricity but provides first aid only

leila yazdani

Bethlehem incurred economic losses

leila yazdani

USA: Senate failed to advance Biden’s $105 billion Ukraine-Israel aid package

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.