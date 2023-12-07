USA resumes drone flights over Gaza

SHAFAQNA-The surveillance flights, which were paused during the break in fighting agreed to by Israel and Hamas, were resumed in an effort to locate the captives still held in the enclave.

“In support of hostage recovery efforts, the US has resumed unarmed UAV flights over Gaza, and we continue to provide advice and assistance to support our Israeli partner as they work on their hostage recovery efforts,” Lisa Lawrence, a Pentagon spokesperson, said in a statement.

She referred to the drones by their technical name, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVS).

Source: aljazeera

