CAIR: Civil rights data showing ongoing increase in Islamophobia, anti-Arab bias over past two months

SHAFAQNA-The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, plans to release civil rights data showing ‘staggering, ongoing’ increase in
Islamophobia, anti-Arab bias complaints over past two months.

In a statement,CAIR Research and Advocacy Director Corey Saylor said:

“The latest data will show that two months after Oct. 7th, both Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian racism continue to spin out of control, resulting in bullying, discrimination, censorship, harassment and hate crimes at American Muslims, Palestinian-Americans and others.”

The data CAIR plans to release covers the entire two-month time period from 10/7/2023 to 12/4/2023.

CAIR previously released data covering 10/7 to 11/4. During that first month after Oct. 7, CAIR’s national headquarters and chapters received a total of 1,283 requests for help and reports of bias, which was a 216 percent increase over a similar one-month period the previous year.

Source: blackstarnews

www.shafaqna.com

