Does Article 99 have any real power to end Israel’s war on Gaza?

SHAFAQNA| by Leila Yazdani: UN Security Council to meet Friday morning to vote on new draft resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, but USA still against a ceasefire. The draft follows the rare move by UN chief Antonio Guterres to invoke Article 99 to force the Security Council to address the situation. Can invoking UN’s Article 99 end Israel’s war on Gaza?

In a rare move on Wednesday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres invoked Article 99 of the UN Charter to formally alert the Security Council about the global threat posed by Israel’s onslaught on Gaza.The move marked the first time Guterres invoked Article 99 since taking office in 2017.

What is Article 99?

A rarely used diplomatic tool, Article 99, contained in Chapter XV of the Charter.It’s a special power, and the only independent political tool given to the secretary-general in the UN Charter. It allows him to call a meeting of the Security Council on his own initiative to issue warnings about new threats to international peace and security and matters that are not yet on the council’s agenda.

In Article 99, the charter states, “the Secretary General may bring to the attention of the Security Council any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security”.

Official UN documents describe Article 99 as having a preventative function – raising awareness at an international level that an already severe crisis could get worse. But as in the war on Gaza, the article has also been used after conflicts had already escalated.

Now Guterres will have the right to speak at the Security Council, without having to be invited to speak by a member state, as is usually the case.

When has Article 99 been invoked in the past?

It’s only been invoked four times in the past — in the Congo (1960), East Pakistan (1971), Iran (1979) and Lebanon (1989).

The use of Article 99 has had mixed results in the past, though it has never really brought peace.That’s because the secretary-general’s intervention does not “fundamentally change the political calculation of the Security Council’s most powerful members.

In 1960, for instance, the invocation of the article led to the Security Council adopting Resolution 143, calling for Belgium to begin troop withdrawal. It also sent UN peacekeeping forces to facilitate this. But the Congolese war continued, Prime Minister Patrice Lumumba was assassinated, and the country’s crisis would deepen in the years that followed.

The Security Council also called on all sides in Lebanon to work towards a ceasefire in 1989, after Article 99 was last used. But the conflict continued. This tool has not been used since 1989 does resonate.

Why has Guterres invoked Article 99?

In a letter to the Security Council released on Wednesday, Guterres said the Security Council’s continued lack of action and the sharp deterioration of the situation in Gaza had compelled him to invoke Article 99 for the first time since he took on the top job at the UN in 2017.At least 16,248 Palestinians in Gaza are dead and a further 7,600 missing.He warned public order in Gaza could soon break down amid the complete collapse of the humanitarian system, and that there was no effective protection of civilians and that “nowhere is safe in Gaza”. Moreover, the war looks as if it may spread, and UN experts fear is dragging in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

Can invoking Article 99 stop Israel?

Considered the UN’s most powerful body, the 15-member Security Council is tasked with maintaining international peace and security. If it chooses to act on Guterres’s advice and adopt a ceasefire resolution then yes. It will have additional powers at its disposal to ensure the resolution is implemented, including the power to impose sanctions or authorise the deployment of an international force.But it doesn’t give UN secretary-general ,Guterres any powers to force the Security Council to adopt a resolution. But because of the veto at the Security Council, the only way the Security Council can adopt a substantive resolution on this issue is for each of the five permanent members to choose not to veto it.China, Russia, the US, the UK and France – hold this veto power.

Washington’s position hasn’t changed ,still against a ceasefire

The Security Council has not yet adopted a resolution due to differences among permanent members, namely USA objection.The United States, a key ally of Israel, has vetoed one resolution, while Russia, expressing concerns about Israel’s actions, has blocked another. While, UN Security Council to meet today, the deputy USA envoy to the UN, Robert Wood, told that Washington’s “position hasn’t changed”; The Biden administration has been opposed to a ceasefire, saying such a move benefits Hamas.

