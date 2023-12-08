English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

Indonesia proposes free entry visas for travelers from 20 countries

0

SHAFAQNA- Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy has proposed issuing free entry visas to travelers from 20 countries.

“The ministry proposed 20 countries with the highest (number of) foreign tourists, except for those with existing visa exemptions,” Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno said in Jakarta on Thursday (07 Dec. 2023).

The 20 countries include Australia, China, India, South Korea, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands, Japan, Russia, Taiwan, New Zealand, Italy, Spain, and two Middle Eastern countries whose names were not disclosed.

Source: antaranews

Related posts

Indonesia looking for new site to house Rohingya refugees

leila yazdani

Indonesia: VP urges Ulemas-intellectuals to innovate strategies in Islamic economy

leila yazdani

Nature: Controversy over 27000 year old pyramid claim

parniani

Indonesia launches Southeast Asia’s first high-speed railway

asadian

Iraq offers free entry visas to visitors from Pakistan, Lebanon, Afghanistan & Yemen

asadian

Halal Expo Indonesia (HEI) Scheduled For October 2023

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.