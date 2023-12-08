Indonesia proposes free entry visas for travelers from 20 countries

SHAFAQNA- Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy has proposed issuing free entry visas to travelers from 20 countries.

“The ministry proposed 20 countries with the highest (number of) foreign tourists, except for those with existing visa exemptions,” Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno said in Jakarta on Thursday (07 Dec. 2023).

The 20 countries include Australia, China, India, South Korea, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands, Japan, Russia, Taiwan, New Zealand, Italy, Spain, and two Middle Eastern countries whose names were not disclosed.

Source: antaranews