SHAFAQNA- The USA’s government issued security warnings for religious communities on Wednesday (06 Dec. 2023) as the terror threat in the country is so high that FBI’s Director said he was seeing “blinking lights everywhere.”

The recommendations from the Department of Homeland Security DHS are intended to protect against threats in the face of increasing anti-Semitism and Islamophobia since the events of October 7.

Source: investing

www.shafaqna.com