SHAFAQNA- According to a correspondent from Al-Mayadeen, a number of rockets were fired at the highly protected Green Zone in Baghdad, where the US Embassy is located, in the early hours of Friday (08 Dec. 2023).

In more comprehensive information, an Iraqi military official stated, as quoted by AFP, that on Friday morning, the vicinity of the USA’s Embassy situated in the Green Zone in Baghdad was struck by three rockets.

