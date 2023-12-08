English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Israel ‘commits ‘roaming massacres’ in Khan Yunis

0

SHAFAQNA“Israel” continues its aggression against Khan Yunis, which faces heavy bombardment in various areas, amid warnings of an Israeli plot to forcibly relocate Palestinians to Sinai.

Israel continued its relentless bombardment of the Gaza Strip for 63 days, resulting in a deterioration of medical facilities and humanitarian aid initiatives amid brutal Israeli aggression.

The occupiers carried out massacres in the northern Gaza Strip and violently displaced Palestinians UNRWA sites, particularly in the Al-Zeitoun area north of Beit Lahia. Correspondent Al-Mayadeen reported that after the massacre, displaced Palestinians issued a call for help.

Source: almayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Germany requires citizenship applicants to declare support for Israel’s ‘right to exist’

leila yazdani

Reports: USA sets start of 2024 to end Israeli attacks on Gaza

leila yazdani

UN: Palestinians in Gaza are living in deepening horror

nasibeh yazdani

USA stands firm on Israel arms supply amid Gaza’s rising death toll

leila yazdani

Palestinians lose jobs as Israeli firms seek foreign replacements

nafiseh yazdani

Israel using AI to identify potential civilian targets to maximize Palestinian casualties

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.