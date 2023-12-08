Israel ‘commits ‘roaming massacres’ in Khan Yunis

SHAFAQNA– “Israel” continues its aggression against Khan Yunis, which faces heavy bombardment in various areas, amid warnings of an Israeli plot to forcibly relocate Palestinians to Sinai.

Israel continued its relentless bombardment of the Gaza Strip for 63 days, resulting in a deterioration of medical facilities and humanitarian aid initiatives amid brutal Israeli aggression.

The occupiers carried out massacres in the northern Gaza Strip and violently displaced Palestinians UNRWA sites, particularly in the Al-Zeitoun area north of Beit Lahia. Correspondent Al-Mayadeen reported that after the massacre, displaced Palestinians issued a call for help.

