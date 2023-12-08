English
New York: Hundreds gather for Jewish Hanukkah vigil & call for cease-fire in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- On the first night of Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights, hundreds of Jews gathered in Columbus Square in Manhattan, New York, on Thursday (07 Dec. 2023) evening to light candles and call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Dressed in winter coats, the Participants paid tribute to the victims of the war between Israel and Hamas. They held menorahs around a lighted ceasefire sign and expressed sadness for those affected by the events in October. 7 attacks.

Audrey Sasson, Executive Director of Jews for Racial & Economic Justice said: “This just feels like a very powerful opportunity for us to continue to be very, very loud and clear that we see no military solution to this conflict,” reports the New York Times.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

