Nature: What does the world’s most populous country expect from COP28?

India positions itself as a leader in the Global South at the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai. In his opening speech at the meeting, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a sharp rebuke to rich countries: A small part of humanity has exploited nature indiscriminately. But all of humanity is paying the price, especially those in the global south.

India is now the one Most populous country The world’s largest economy relies heavily on coal to meet its energy needs and faces a difficult path to reducing emissions to net zero. The country’s priority remains reducing poverty, which India says requires greater energy consumption, but more action is needed to combat climate change, researchers say.

“If we reach net zero together by 2050 -emissions year, then India’s contribution to achieving this common goal must be significant,” says Nandini Das, a climate scientist from Perth, Australia, who works with the global research group Climate Action Tracker. However, she adds that from a financial perspective, India “needs significant international support.”

