SHAFAQNA- Israeli forces attacked Palestinian worshipers today in multiple locations of occupied Jerusalem, and blocked the way reaching the Al-Aqsa Mosque for performing Friday prayers.

Eyewitnesses reported that, for the ninth consecutive Friday, Israeli occupation forces imposed stringent military measures at the gates of Al-Aqsa, preventing worshipers from accessing the mosque and subjecting them to physical assaults.

Source: Wafa

