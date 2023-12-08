Qatar’s PM & Blinken meet in Washington

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani and Antony Blinken discussed the situation in Gaza, as well as ways to reduce the escalation and a ceasefire, according to a statement by Qatar’s foreign ministry.

Sheikh Mohammed affirmed Qatar commitment’s to continuing efforts to restore calm and reach a permanent ceasefire, stressing that the continued bombing of Gaza complicates mediation efforts and exacerbates the humanitarian catastrophe faced by its residents.