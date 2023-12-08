English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2MultilingualOther News

Qatar’s PM & Blinken meet in Washington

0
Qatar’s PM & Blinken meet

SHAFAQNA- The  Qatar’s prime minister has held talks with the US secretary of state in Washington, DC.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani and Antony Blinken discussed the situation in Gaza, as well as ways to reduce the escalation and a ceasefire, according to a statement by Qatar’s foreign ministry.

Sheikh Mohammed affirmed Qatar commitment’s to continuing efforts to restore calm and reach a permanent ceasefire, stressing that the continued bombing of Gaza complicates mediation efforts and exacerbates the humanitarian catastrophe faced by its residents.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Dozens killed’ in Israeli air strike near Gaza hospital

nafiseh yazdani

[Photos] Palestinians perform Friday prayers in Ras al-Amoud

asadian

Israel bombed 1400-years-old mosque of Gaza

asadian

Palestinian Presidency urges UNSC to vote in favor of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza

leila yazdani

New York: Hundreds gather for Jewish Hanukkah vigil & call for cease-fire in Gaza

leila yazdani

Israel ‘commits ‘roaming massacres’ in Khan Yunis

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.