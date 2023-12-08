Dozens killed’ in Israeli air strike near Gaza hospital

SHAFAQNA- Palestinian Red Crescent says dozens of people killed in Israeli attacks on a house near a hospital in Khan Younis.

Health ministry says at least six Palestinians killed and many wounded in Israeli raids across occupied West Bank overnight and this morning.

White House aide says US has “not given a firm deadline to Israel” to end military operations in the besieged enclave.

At least 17,177 Palestinians killed in Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the revised official death toll stands at about 1,147.

