New poll shows low approval for Biden’s handling of Gaza

low approval for Biden’s handling of Gaza

SHAFAQNA- The prominent US pollster’s newest study says that only 35 percent of Americans approve of the Biden administration’s response to the Israel-Hamas war.

Among members of the US president’s own Democratic Party, only 44 percent approve of his handling of the war.

Twenty-seven percent of those polled by Pew say that Israel has gone too far in its military operations in Gaza, and 16 percent say Israel is not going far enough. Among Democrats, 45 percent say Israel has gone too far.

Source: aljazeera

