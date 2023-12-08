Hamas: Several captives ‘killed and injured’ in Israeli attacks

In a statement, it said “barbaric strikes on parts of Gaza City” caused the deaths and injuries. It did not provide more details.

There was no immediate comment by Israel.

The Qassam Brigades also said it launched a barrage of rockets towards Tel Aviv “in response to the massacres committed against civilians”.

Israel’s army said a “heavy barrage of rockets” was just launched at Tel Aviv and central Israel, and that sirens are sounding.