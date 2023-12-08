English
Hamas: Several captives ‘killed and injured’ in Israeli attacks

SHAFAQNA- The group’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, says a number of captives have been “killed and injured” as a result of Israeli air strikes.

In a statement, it said “barbaric strikes on parts of Gaza City” caused the deaths and injuries. It did not provide more details.

There was no immediate comment by Israel.

The Qassam Brigades also said it launched a barrage of rockets towards Tel Aviv “in response to the massacres committed against civilians”.

Israel’s army said a “heavy barrage of rockets” was just launched at Tel Aviv and central Israel, and that sirens are sounding.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

