Guterres calls for immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza during UNSC session

SHAFAQNA-Antonio Guterres has addressed the UN Security Council ahead of its expected vote and calls for immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

This is what he has said so far:

“We have already seen the spillover in the occupied West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen. There is clearly, in my view, a serious risk of aggravating existing threats to the maintenance of international peace and security”.

“The risk of collapse of the humanitarian system is fundamentally linked to the complete lack of safety and security for our staff in Gaza and with the nature and intensity of military operations which are severely limiting access to people in desperate need.

“The threat to the safety and security of United Nations staff in Gaza is unprecedented. More than 130 of my colleagues have already been killed, many with their families. This is the largest single loss of life in the history of our organisation.

“The people of Gaza are being told to move like human pinballs, ricocheting between ever smaller slivers of the south without any of the basics of survival. But nowhere in Gaza is safe.“Gazans are running out of food.

“The people of Gaza are looking into the abyss. The international community must do everything possible to end their ordeal. I urge the council to spare no effort to push for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire for the protection of civilians and for the urgent delivery of life-saving aid.

Palestinian UN envoy: Those against ‘displacement’ of Palestinians must back ceasefire

Riyad Mansour has delivered a passionate appeal to the Security Council, calling on member states to support the draft ceasefire resolution.“Are we supposed to pretend we don’t know the objective [of Israel] is the ethnic cleansing of the Gaza Strip, the dispossession of and forcible displacement of the Palestinian people when so many Israeli representatives could not refrain from admitting it?” he asked.

“If you are against the destruction and displacement of the Palestinian people, you have to be in favour of an immediate ceasefire,” he said.

Israel ambassador accuses UN of double standard in invoking Article 99

Gilad Erdan, Israel’s ambassador to the UN, has renewed his criticism of the global body’s leadership.

Speaking at the Security Council, he referenced Guterres’s invocation of Article 99 of the UN Charter, which warned the war in Gaza “may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security”.

“Is the war in Ukraine not a threat to international peace and security?” Erdan said.

US’s position has not changed

The US’s position has not changed, US deputy ambassador to the United Nations told Aljazeera.

He said that the United States still believes that the best way to get aid into Gaza is through quiet negations, which he told me are ongoing as we speak with Israel and other partners in the region.

US envoy to UN: ‘We do not support calls for an immediate ceasefire’

Robert Wood has told the Security Council that Hamas “continues to pose a threat to Israel and remain in charge of Gaza”.

“For that reason, while the United States strongly supports the durable peace in which both Israelis and Palestinians can live in peace and security, we do not support calls for an immediate ceasefire,” he said.

“This would only plant the seeds for the next war because Hamas has no desire to see a durable peace, to see a two-state solution,” he said.

